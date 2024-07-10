TTD Annaprasada Service to Elevate Culinary Excellence and Hygiene Standards

Spread the love

Following Chief Minister Chandraba Naidu’s initiation of a comprehensive sanitisation campaign in Andhra Pradesh, commencing with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), state vigilance and specialised teams have embarked upon a meticulous inquiry into various TTD departments. Concurrently, the remaining TTD teams are diligently addressing their operational inefficiencies. Officials have been primarily scrutinising the irregularities within the Srivani Trust, particularly concerning donations and VIP darshan arrangements.

The government has now inaugurated an enhancement initiative. As an important part of this plan, the Annaprasada service, which feeds millions of devotees, will be greatly improved. The service is poised to undergo substantial enhancements in flavour, quality, and hygiene standards. On Tuesday, South Indian chefs and culinary experts convened with TTD officials at the Gokulam Rest House to deliberate on these advancements.

The Group of experts also conducted an inspection of the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC). These culinary maestros have proposed the implementation of gap analysis, standardised operating procedures (SOPs), and a sustainable waste management system. They advocated for more frequent environmental cleansing and recommended further modernisation through advanced equipment mechanisms. The specialists also suggested the appointment of a dedicated food analyst for regular quality assessments.

TTD Executive Officer Y Syamala Rao and Joint Executive Officer V Veerabrahmam have received these expert recommendations with great enthusiasm and appreciation.

-Sanyogita