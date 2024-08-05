x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

ACA Elections In Three Months

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Dasara director’s Emotional post on Leaks
image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej

ACA Elections In Three Months

Due to political interference, the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) has faced many allegations and also lost a chance to provide key players for the country. The Hanuman Vihari controversy was one among them. He was removed as the captain of the state team and also forced to resign as a player, allegedly due to political pressure. There was a serious backlash and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan came in support and promised their backing, saying that necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice.

Chandrababu Naidu, after becoming the chief minister, started the cleaning process even in the Cricket Board. All existing office bearers of the cricket association have submitted their resignations, which were accepted. A three-member committee was formed with RVSK Ranga Rao, Manchala Srinivas, and Jagarlamudi Murali Mohan Rao. They will take care of the ACA activities for the coming three months until the elections are completed.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has been appointed as the election commissioner for ACA. In the general body meeting conducted on Sunday, they discussed the cricket stadium’s condition and also the facilities for cricket players. MP Kesineni Chinni has welcomed all the suggestions.

-Sanyogita

Next No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors Previous CM Revanth Reddy urges NRIs to invest in Telangana:
else

TRENDING

image
Dasara director’s Emotional post on Leaks
image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media

Latest

image
Dasara director’s Emotional post on Leaks
image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look