ACA Elections In Three Months

Due to political interference, the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) has faced many allegations and also lost a chance to provide key players for the country. The Hanuman Vihari controversy was one among them. He was removed as the captain of the state team and also forced to resign as a player, allegedly due to political pressure. There was a serious backlash and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan came in support and promised their backing, saying that necessary steps would be taken to ensure justice.

Chandrababu Naidu, after becoming the chief minister, started the cleaning process even in the Cricket Board. All existing office bearers of the cricket association have submitted their resignations, which were accepted. A three-member committee was formed with RVSK Ranga Rao, Manchala Srinivas, and Jagarlamudi Murali Mohan Rao. They will take care of the ACA activities for the coming three months until the elections are completed.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has been appointed as the election commissioner for ACA. In the general body meeting conducted on Sunday, they discussed the cricket stadium’s condition and also the facilities for cricket players. MP Kesineni Chinni has welcomed all the suggestions.

-Sanyogita