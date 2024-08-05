No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is holding Collectors conference in Amaravati. The key conference, which sets the direction for governance at grassroots level, is being held at Secretariat’s 5th Block. As this is the first Collectors conference after TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Government came into power, it assumed significance.

“This is a historical conference which will rewrite the history. In the first Collectors conference in previous Govt, former CM had ordered to demolish Praja Vedika. His rule started with demolition and destructed entire Andhra Pradesh. Brand AP has been damaged. Officers morale has been hit. Now we are starting with the positive intention to rebuild AP. We have to work hard to rebuild the state, which has been totally destroyed,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu addressing Collectors conference.

Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to make field visits to know people’s issues, instead of just confining to the offices. Reminding that it was officers who build Hyderabad during his earlier stint as CM of undivided AP, Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to play a proactive role and display smart attitude, to rebuild AP.

Chandrababu Naidu even reminded Collectors that, there was a time when IAS officers even stepped into drains to ensure works could be done on time.

AP CM announced that ‘Vision AP’ Document, will be released on October 2 and directed officials to come up with comprehensive information and analysis to make it impactful.

CM will take stock of all the important departments like finance, health, education, rural development and others during conference and will set a direction for the Collectors and senior officials regarding Government’s priorities.

While the conference will continue till night, according to the updates received till now, it is clear that a determined Chandrababu Naidu has presented himself as a no-nonsense CM and sent clear signals to the officials that, he is expecting no excuses and only committed performance from them to ensure good governance.

