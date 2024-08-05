x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Bael Juice Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Politics

No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors

Published on August 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors

chandrababu holds Collectors conference in Amaravati

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is holding Collectors conference in Amaravati. The key conference, which sets the direction for governance at grassroots level, is being held at Secretariat’s 5th Block. As this is the first Collectors conference after TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Government came into power, it assumed significance.

“This is a historical conference which will rewrite the history. In the first Collectors conference in previous Govt, former CM had ordered to demolish Praja Vedika. His rule started with demolition and destructed entire Andhra Pradesh. Brand AP has been damaged. Officers morale has been hit. Now we are starting with the positive intention to rebuild AP. We have to work hard to rebuild the state, which has been totally destroyed,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu addressing Collectors conference.

Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to make field visits to know people’s issues, instead of just confining to the offices. Reminding that it was officers who build Hyderabad during his earlier stint as CM of undivided AP, Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to play a proactive role and display smart attitude, to rebuild AP.

Also Read : Amaravati’s Rebirth: Challenges and Opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s Capital

Chandrababu Naidu even reminded Collectors that, there was a time when IAS officers even stepped into drains to ensure works could be done on time.

AP CM announced that ‘Vision AP’ Document, will be released on October 2 and directed officials to come up with comprehensive information and analysis to make it impactful.

CM will take stock of all the important departments like finance, health, education, rural development and others during conference and will set a direction for the Collectors and senior officials regarding Government’s priorities.

While the conference will continue till night, according to the updates received till now, it is clear that a determined Chandrababu Naidu has presented himself as a no-nonsense CM and sent clear signals to the officials that, he is expecting no excuses and only committed performance from them to ensure good governance.

Dnr

Next Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan assures of safeguarding IAS officers Previous ACA Elections In Three Months
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer

Latest

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree Bael Juice Health Benefits