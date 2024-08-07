x
Prabhas donates big to Wayanad Victims

Published on August 7, 2024 by ratnasri

Prabhas donates big to Wayanad Victims

The recent Wayanad landslide killed hundreds in Kerala and several people lost their houses. Some of the villages vanished because of the landslide. Top stars of South Indian cinema have donated for the needy. Pan-Indian star Prabhas proved that he is a man with a golden heart once again. He donated Rs 2 crores for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund today and this is the highest ever donation from a Tollywood actor. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan donated Rs 1 crore while Allu Arjun donated Rs 50 lakhs from Telugu cinema. Rashmika Mandanna donated Rs 10 lakhs for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Read Also : Mega Family donates big for Wayanad Landslide

Tamil actors Suriya and his brother Karthi donated Rs 50 lakhs and Vikram donated Rs 20 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal donated Rs 3 crores and Mammootty, Dulquer Salman donated Rs 50 lakhs. Wayanad is currently in recovering mode. Every year, excessive rains have been leading to landslides and the government of Kerala along with the Centre are in search for a permanent solution for Wayanad.

