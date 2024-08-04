x
Mega Family donates big for Wayanad Landslide

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Mega Family donates big for Wayanad Landslide

Icon star Allu Arjun donated Rs 25 lakh for Wayanad victims, as the landslide tragedy left the God’s own country devastated. Allu Arjun donated the amount to Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund, as an aid for relief and rebuilding works.

According to the news reports received from Kerala till now, about 357 people have lost lives and more deaths are expected, as still about 200 persons are missing. While the Army and Disaster Management teams are working round the clock in rescue and relief operations, the situation at hospitals is heart wrenching. The sight of injured, sobs of family members who have lost their near and dear, present a gloomy picture.

The assessment of property damage is yet to be done, but it is clear that Kerala need external support to come out of this tragedy. Rising up to the occasion, celebrities and influential people and organisations from across states are donating for Kerala CM Relief Fund.

Malayalam star Mohanlal led by example by donating Rs 3 Cr. Now our own Bunny has chipped in with his contribution of Rs 25 Lakh. Allu Arjun is the first Telugu star to respond on Wayanad tragedy.

Allu Arjun has earned a loyal fan base in Kerala, since the beginning days of his career. So, he has a special affection towards Kerala people.

Wayanad landslide tragedy: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan donate Rs 1 Cr

Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together donated Rs 1 Cr for Wayanad landslide victims. Expressing deep anguish over the unprecedented tragedy, Chiranjeevi announced that Rs 1 Cr will be donated to Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund.

“Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain,” said Chiranjeevi in his X post on Sunday.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has always been at the forefront to support people during calamities. He had also taken up several service activities during COVID-19 pandemic.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan, who has emerged as pan Indian star post RRR, is also known for helping people during emergencies. Father and son have once again proved their magnanimity.

With Tollywood’s Big Brother Chiranjeevi coming forward to stand up for Wayanad victims, more stars and technicians may follow suit to help Kerala state, in this hour of grief.

