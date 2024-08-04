“All YSRCP leaders will go to jail,” warns Adinarayana Reddy

BJP senior leader and Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy warned, all YSRCP leaders will go to jail, including YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy. Speaking at BJP state office in Vijayawada on Sunday, Adinarayana Reddy came down heavily on YSRCP leaders.

“Delhi CM, Deputy CM and Kavita have gone to jail in just Rs 1000 Cr liquor scam in Delhi. But YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government has done Rs One Lakh Crore scam in liquor in Andhra Pradesh. All the YSRCP leaders will go to jail,” said Adinarayan Reddy.

“There is no area where YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his aides have not done corruption or misused power. Already Beverages Corporation MD has gone. Pinnelli is caught. Soon Vallabhaneni Vamshi will be arrested. All Nanis (referring Kodali Nani, Perni Nani) will also go. Peddireddy is burning files but he cannot escape,” said Adinarayana Reddy launching a scathing attack on YSRCP.

Adinarayana Reddy alleged that YSRCP Govt has sold arrack as liquor and looted people. He stressed that the spurious liquor sold during YS Jagan’s tenure played havoc with the health of consumers. Moreover he added that the sales were completely unaccounted for, with money directly going into YS Jagan’s coffers.

Adinarayana Reddy complained that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely neglected AP’s development and derailed the state’s finances. He explained that TDP-BJP-Janasena Government, under CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and PM Modi’s guidance, has been rebuilding the Andhra Pradesh state.

Dnr