Home > Movie News

Ram’s Double iSmart Trailer: Loud but Action Packed

Published on August 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
Matka Isn't A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
Producer Ram Talluri Talks About Pawan Kalyan

After the super success of iSmart Shankar, Ram and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for the second time and the film is Double iSmart. The trailer of the film is out and it is racy and is packed with action. The trailer looks loud but the action episodes are powerful and impressive. Puri Jagannadh has a surprising and interesting climax designed for Double iSmart. Puri’s powerful writing is an asset hints the trailer. Double iSmart trailer also promises that the film is a commercial package for the audience and a perfect treat for the masses. Ram performed with double energy and his performance is the major highlight of Double iSmart.

Apart from all the commercial elements, Double iSmart also has a twist that changes the mood of the film. The episodes between Ram and Sanjay Dutt are the expected highlights of Double iSmart. The film’s leading lady Kavya Thapar looks hot in the trailer. Manisharma is expected to thrill with his background score. Produced by Puri Connects, Double iSmart is slated for August 15th release across the globe.

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
Matka Isn't A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule' has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
Matka Isn't A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated
Game Changer Teaser : High Voltage Political Action Feast
Producer Ram Talluri Talks About Pawan Kalyan

Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

