Innovative Approaches to Revenue Generation in Telangana

After Coming into power, the Congress government has started free bee welfare schemes in the state, with thisTelangana’s financial system is dipping in trouble. However, the Revanth Reddy government is trying to create income in additional ways. Mainly he is concentrating on registration rates by considering the current market prices and on stamp duty.

Strict Action on Liquor and Gudumba: Revanth Reddy government is going to take measures to prevent illegal liquor and gudumba, which can add an additional income of Rs 10,000 Cr to the state income. Without increasing the price of liquor, the state government has planned to increase income, by restricting the supply of sales of non-duty paid liquor into the state.

Stamp Duty: With the increase of 30 per cent to a maximum of 50 per cent by considering the land value, in the financial year 2023-24, the government has seen an income of 14,295 Cr through registration and stamps. If this value is increased to 50 percent, it will add more Rs 4000 Cr to the state revenue.

Rate Hike for Registration: With the implementation of the delayed regularizations of layouts, the government is planning to add more than 5000 Cr to the state revenue.

Congress government is looking for all possible ways to increase revenue without putting any unwanted pressure on the public.

-Sanyogita