x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Innovative Approaches to Revenue Generation in Telangana

Published on August 7, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Innovative Approaches to Revenue Generation in Telangana

After Coming into power, the Congress government has started free bee welfare schemes in the state, with thisTelangana’s financial system is dipping in trouble. However, the Revanth Reddy government is trying to create income in additional ways. Mainly he is concentrating on registration rates by considering the current market prices and on stamp duty.

Strict Action on Liquor and Gudumba: Revanth Reddy government is going to take measures to prevent illegal liquor and gudumba, which can add an additional income of Rs 10,000 Cr to the state income. Without increasing the price of liquor, the state government has planned to increase income, by restricting the supply of sales of non-duty paid liquor into the state.

Stamp Duty: With the increase of 30 per cent to a maximum of 50 per cent by considering the land value, in the financial year 2023-24, the government has seen an income of 14,295 Cr through registration and stamps. If this value is increased to 50 percent, it will add more Rs 4000 Cr to the state revenue.

Rate Hike for Registration: With the implementation of the delayed regularizations of layouts, the government is planning to add more than 5000 Cr to the state revenue.
Congress government is looking for all possible ways to increase revenue without putting any unwanted pressure on the public.

-Sanyogita

Next Vinesh Phogat Faints: Shifted to Hospital Previous Prabhas donates big to Wayanad Victims
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Latest

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Most Read

image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Related Articles

Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions