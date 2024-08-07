x
Interesting speculation about Akhil’s Next?

Published on August 7, 2024 by ratnasri

Interesting speculation about Akhil’s Next?

Akhil Akkineni is yet to announce his next film. His last film Agent released last year and it ended up as a debacle. Despite a lot of speculations, the actor and his family are tight lipped about the next film of Akhil. The Akkineni youngster is committed to UV Creations for a periodic action drama and the pre-production work delayed the shoot of the film. Anil will make his directorial debut with this film and it is tentatively titled Dheera. Akhil also lined up a new film and it will be announced at the earliest.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya will jointly bankroll this project on Manam Enterprises banner. Murali Kishor Abburu who made an impressive debut with Kiran Abbavaram’s Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha will direct this film. Lenin is the title speculated for the film and an official announcement will be made soon. The regular shoot of Lenin will commence this year and the team is currently finalizing the leading lady and other lead actors.

