Exclusive: NBK’s Unstoppable Season 3 for Dasara

Nandamuri Balakrishna is completely focused on the shoot of NBK109 directed by Bobby. This mass entertainer is aimed for 2024 release or an early 2025 release. As per the exclusive update, Balakrishna is all set to be back to the sets of his favourite talkshow Unstoppable. The talk show was one of the most successful shows in Telugu and the first two seasons are available on Aha. The pre-production work of the third season is currently on and the shoot will start in the mid of September. The first episode of Unstoppable: Third Season will stream during the Dasara holiday weekend and the show is expected to continue till December as per the guest list.

Balakrishna will also complete Bobby’s film and he will kick-start the shoot of Boyapati Srinu’s film. The film is the sequel for Akhanda and the shoot will start post Dasara. The schedules are planned accordingly and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Rumors also predict that Balakrishna will be seen in a powerful role in the debut film of his son Mokshagna. Prasanth Varma will direct the film and the grand launch of the film will happen on September 6th and the regular shoot follows.