x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Liger problem troubling Double iSmart business

Published on August 7, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors
image
People Media Factory changes Plans
image
Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Liger problem troubling Double iSmart business

The losses of Liger turned out to be a threat for Puri Jagannadh’s latest offering Double iSmart. Though Puri had to clear the losses and dues of Liger, he did not do that and this is impacting the business of Double iSmart. Top distributor Asian Suniel stepped in to resolve the issue but he could not. Most of the exhibitors are hell bent about the Liger dues and they are not ready to cooperate. Considering his business relations in the Nizam region, Asian Suniel decided to stay away from the issue. Another top producer Dil Raju decided to stay away from the issue. Ram’s uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore stepped in but the result has been the same.

Read Also : Exclusive: Asian Suniel to clear Liger and Double iSmart Controversy

Warangal Srinu is also mounting pressure indirectly on Puri Jagannadh to settle the issue and offer a refund for the smooth release of Double iSmart. For now, things are not going well in the Nizam and Vizag region. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy has acquired the theatrical rights of Double iSmart for a whopping price. Several financiers released Liger in Andhra region and a major portion of the losses have been refunded and there are no issues in the Andhra region. Double iSmart is hitting the screens on August 15th and the issue has to be resolved at the earliest to ensure a smooth and grand release for the film. Else, a major amount of revenue would be lost.

Next Exclusive: NBK’s Unstoppable Season 3 for Dasara Previous Harish Shankar responds about Ustaad Bhagat Singh
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors
image
People Media Factory changes Plans
image
Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments

Latest

image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors
image
People Media Factory changes Plans
image
Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco