Liger problem troubling Double iSmart business

The losses of Liger turned out to be a threat for Puri Jagannadh’s latest offering Double iSmart. Though Puri had to clear the losses and dues of Liger, he did not do that and this is impacting the business of Double iSmart. Top distributor Asian Suniel stepped in to resolve the issue but he could not. Most of the exhibitors are hell bent about the Liger dues and they are not ready to cooperate. Considering his business relations in the Nizam region, Asian Suniel decided to stay away from the issue. Another top producer Dil Raju decided to stay away from the issue. Ram’s uncle Sravanthi Ravi Kishore stepped in but the result has been the same.

Warangal Srinu is also mounting pressure indirectly on Puri Jagannadh to settle the issue and offer a refund for the smooth release of Double iSmart. For now, things are not going well in the Nizam and Vizag region. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy has acquired the theatrical rights of Double iSmart for a whopping price. Several financiers released Liger in Andhra region and a major portion of the losses have been refunded and there are no issues in the Andhra region. Double iSmart is hitting the screens on August 15th and the issue has to be resolved at the earliest to ensure a smooth and grand release for the film. Else, a major amount of revenue would be lost.