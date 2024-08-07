Harish Shankar responds about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he was focused on campaigning in Andhra Pradesh before the polls. After a record breaking victory, Pawan Kalyan decided to focus on politics and he kept all his film commitments on hold. The actor turned politician met all his producers recently in a private meeting in Hyderabad and he promised to complete his current commitments. He will resume the shoot of OG and he will complete the shoot of the film in October as per the update. Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan are teaming up for the second time and the film is titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Harish Shankar during the promotions of Mr Bachchan responded about Ustaad Bhagat Singh. “Pawan Kalyan garu had to move to politics as per the election code and I was busy with Mr Bachchan. The shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh after he returns to films. OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be completed in short schedules while Pawan Kalyan has to allocate bulk dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Our producers met Pawan Kalyan garu and he promised to complete all his current projects at the earliest. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is 20 percent shot and the balance portion will be shot soon” told Harish Shankar. He completed Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja and the film is announced for August 15th release. People Media Factory are the producers.