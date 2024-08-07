x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar responds about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on August 7, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors
image
People Media Factory changes Plans
image
Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Harish Shankar responds about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he was focused on campaigning in Andhra Pradesh before the polls. After a record breaking victory, Pawan Kalyan decided to focus on politics and he kept all his film commitments on hold. The actor turned politician met all his producers recently in a private meeting in Hyderabad and he promised to complete his current commitments. He will resume the shoot of OG and he will complete the shoot of the film in October as per the update. Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan are teaming up for the second time and the film is titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Harish Shankar during the promotions of Mr Bachchan responded about Ustaad Bhagat Singh. “Pawan Kalyan garu had to move to politics as per the election code and I was busy with Mr Bachchan. The shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh after he returns to films. OG and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be completed in short schedules while Pawan Kalyan has to allocate bulk dates for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Our producers met Pawan Kalyan garu and he promised to complete all his current projects at the earliest. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is 20 percent shot and the balance portion will be shot soon” told Harish Shankar. He completed Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja and the film is announced for August 15th release. People Media Factory are the producers.

Next Liger problem troubling Double iSmart business Previous Andhra’s Vanishing Forests: Over 4.8 Lakh Trees Felled in Recent Years
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors
image
People Media Factory changes Plans
image
Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments

Latest

image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors
image
People Media Factory changes Plans
image
Varun Tej’s Matka USA Release By Shloka Entertainments
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco