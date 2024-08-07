Ram loses 18 kgs for Double iSmart

Energetic Star Ram is promoting his upcoming release Double iSmart and the film is slated for August 15th release across the globe. Ram is a dedicated actor who is quite disciplined and he transforms himself for the role. Ram beefed up alot for Boyapati Srinu’s Skanda and the film released last year. Before commencing the shoot of Double iSmart, Ram had to lose weight as he needs a fit look for the role. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt allocated dates in November last year and the climax portions of Double iSmart were shot first. Ram had to go shirtless for the shoot.

During the promotions of Double iSmart, Ram said that he flew to Bali and lost 18 kgs before he commenced the shoot of Double iSmart. He also said that Sanjay Dutt’s dates were not available and he had two months time to cut down the weight. Ram returned back fit with six pack abs and he shot for the episodes. The climax action episode shot on Ram and Sanjay Dutt is one of the major highlights of Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Kavya Thapar is the leading lady in Double iSmart. Puri Connects are the producers of this action-packed mass entertainer.