Anusha Swamy's Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla's Gracious Attire
Krystle D'Souza's Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar's Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor's Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur's Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Home > Movie News

Ram loses 18 kgs for Double iSmart

Published on August 7, 2024

Ram loses 18 kgs for Double iSmart

Energetic Star Ram is promoting his upcoming release Double iSmart and the film is slated for August 15th release across the globe. Ram is a dedicated actor who is quite disciplined and he transforms himself for the role. Ram beefed up alot for Boyapati Srinu’s Skanda and the film released last year. Before commencing the shoot of Double iSmart, Ram had to lose weight as he needs a fit look for the role. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt allocated dates in November last year and the climax portions of Double iSmart were shot first. Ram had to go shirtless for the shoot.

During the promotions of Double iSmart, Ram said that he flew to Bali and lost 18 kgs before he commenced the shoot of Double iSmart. He also said that Sanjay Dutt’s dates were not available and he had two months time to cut down the weight. Ram returned back fit with six pack abs and he shot for the episodes. The climax action episode shot on Ram and Sanjay Dutt is one of the major highlights of Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Kavya Thapar is the leading lady in Double iSmart. Puri Connects are the producers of this action-packed mass entertainer.

Next Karan Johar locks three Tollywood top Stars? Previous Tollywood stars should learn from Prabhas
