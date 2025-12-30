Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is one of the highest paid actors of Malayalam cinema. The actor’s mother Santhakumari breathed her last today at the age of 90 at their family residence in Elamakkara in Kochi. She was born in Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta and she later moved to Thiruvananthapuram years ago. She has been living in their family residence in Thiruvananthapuram from the past few years. Mohanlal later brought her to Kochi after she suffered a heart stroke.

She celebrated her 90th birthday on August 10th, 2025 along with the family of Mohanlal in Kochi. Mohanlal shares a great bond with his mother and he even revealed about his relation with her during his film interviews. Santhakumari’s elder son Pyarelal passed away in 2000. Mohanlal’s recent film Vrusshabha released on December 25, 2025. The entire family is shattered with the demise of Santhakumari. Rest in peace Santhakumari garu.