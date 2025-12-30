x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Movie News

OSS First Single: Most Relatable Song

Published on December 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked
image
Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?
image
Video : Psych Siddhartha Movie Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview
image
Video : Actress Riddhi Kumar Exclusive Interview
image
Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

OSS First Single: Most Relatable Song

Tharun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba starrer Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi has created good impression with its first teaser. The rural middle-class family vibe and entertaining characters of both the leads made the movie one of the most awaited films of Telugu Cinema for 2026.

Now, the makers have released the first single, Sinnari Koona, that projects the newly married girl’s hesitation and her journey in adjusting to new household in a big way. The middle class village atmosphere makes it the most relatable song and the picturisation is exemplary.

Director A R Sajeev masterfully brings out the dilemma of the newly married woman and her acceptance of new life. It also projects the different and hard character of Tharun Bhaskar in the film. Eesha Rebba’s performance is nuanced and very believable as a woman who is adjusting and finding her voice in new home.

Singers Ananya Bhatt, MG Narasimha and Jay Krish bring life into this Jay Krish’s composition with Bharadwaj Gali’s lyrics aptly portraying her character. The highly impressive movie is produced by the makers of 35 – Srujan Yarabolu, Aditya Pittie, Vivek Krishnani, Anup Chandrasekharan, Sadhik shaik, Naveen Sanivarapu. Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media is handling promotions for this 23rd January release.

Next Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family Previous Video : Exclusive Interview with Champion Movie Director Pradeep Advaitham
else

TRENDING

image
Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked
image
Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?
image
Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

Latest

image
Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked
image
Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?
image
Video : Psych Siddhartha Movie Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview
image
Video : Actress Riddhi Kumar Exclusive Interview
image
Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

Most Read

image
Law and Order Stable in Telangana, Says DGP Shivadhar Reddy
image
TTD Clarifies Darshan Policy Amid Claims of Bias Against YSRCP Leaders
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays