OSS First Single: Most Relatable Song

Tharun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba starrer Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi has created good impression with its first teaser. The rural middle-class family vibe and entertaining characters of both the leads made the movie one of the most awaited films of Telugu Cinema for 2026.

Now, the makers have released the first single, Sinnari Koona, that projects the newly married girl’s hesitation and her journey in adjusting to new household in a big way. The middle class village atmosphere makes it the most relatable song and the picturisation is exemplary.

Director A R Sajeev masterfully brings out the dilemma of the newly married woman and her acceptance of new life. It also projects the different and hard character of Tharun Bhaskar in the film. Eesha Rebba’s performance is nuanced and very believable as a woman who is adjusting and finding her voice in new home.

Singers Ananya Bhatt, MG Narasimha and Jay Krish bring life into this Jay Krish’s composition with Bharadwaj Gali’s lyrics aptly portraying her character. The highly impressive movie is produced by the makers of 35 – Srujan Yarabolu, Aditya Pittie, Vivek Krishnani, Anup Chandrasekharan, Sadhik shaik, Naveen Sanivarapu. Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media is handling promotions for this 23rd January release.