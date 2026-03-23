Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Why Outright Rejection?

Pawan Kalyan’s recent offering Ustaad Bhagat Singh has turned out to be a big shock for the audience, fans and the film industry. After being released during Ugadi holiday season, Ustaad Bhagat Singh failed to register minimum numbers and the film was badly rejected. What really happened?

Pawan Kalyan: The actor has sent clear signs that he is not much interested in films and is doing them for his financial needs. The audience who are excited to watch him in theatres have turned down the film badly. The actor is also not in a mood to travel to real locations for the shoot and he is restricting himself to Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory and AP’s Amaravathi. Ustaad Bhagat Singh was a big mess if the locations and the episodes are compared. There is a big debate that Pawan Kalyan did not put minimum efforts to slip into the role of Ustaad.

Restricted Working Days: A lead actor has to allocate the dates based on the content, genre and the requirement. But Pawan is insisting his directors to wrap up the film’s shoot in 30-40 days. This doesn’t deliver quality content. Our directors are unaware of exact days as commercial films cannot be completed in planned working days. The lead actor’s efforts and working times are crucial.

Bad Writing: Harish Shankar and his team got almost three years time because of the political engagements of Pawan Kalyan. But the director came with an outdated script and the episodes are below average. The quality of entertainment was extremely poor and it did not appeal to any section of the audience. Even the execution faltered in many ways. This brought negative word of mouth from the US premieres and the first shows of the Telugu states.

Three Films in Six Months: Actors like Nani are extra cautious and they are not ready for back-to-back films. But Pawan Kalyan has managed to release all his delayed films in just six months. Frequent releases are also a reason for outright rejection.

No Youthful Content: The young and the GenZ kids have become the major reason for any successful film and a film’s opening completely depends on the youth appealing content. Youth showed no interest in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar.

Bad Promotions: Except for the pre-release event, Pawan Kalyan and his team made no efforts to promote the film. Despite poor buzz, the makers could not convince Pawan Kalyan to promote the film. The pre-release buzz is crucial and so are the promotions.

Disastrous Music Album: Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has delivered the poorest music album for a Pawan Kalyan’s film. The music made no noise before the release. Thaman worked on the background score and it was like a mad rush. The background score was loud enough without any impact.

Remake Remark: Ustaad Bhagat Singh was presented as the remake of Theri from the initial days. Before the release, Harish Shankar and his team clarified that the film had no connection with Theri. The half-baked product caused more damage than the remake. Mega fans took social media to express that remaking Theri would have been better.

No Interest in Fans: OG opened on a super strong note and the Mega fans rushed to theatres from premieres to watch the film. OG premiere shows were priced at Rs 1000 and the theatres were packed with fans. Despite no ticket hike in Telangana and the premieres priced at Rs 500 in AP, Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened on a poor note. The hardcore fans decided to stay away from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Big No from Common Audience: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is not a very bad film and the second half of the film is decent to an extent. But the common audience and the family crowds did not show interest in the film even on Ugadi holiday. It is because of the bad trailer and the poor music album. There was no buzz surrounding the project on any day.

Harish Shankar: Gabbar Singh fame Harish Shankar faced a huge embarrassment through Mr Bachchan. He was very confident in the film and he promoted the film all over. But there is a huge negative wave against him on social media. This was way bigger and his promotions did not turn out into footfalls.

Dhurandhar Wave: Telugu audience too were prepared to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres. Though the Telugu version of the film was delayed by two days, the Telugu fans and audience did not rush to watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh. They waited till Saturday and rushed to the theatres to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge.