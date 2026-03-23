Tamil Superstar Badly Needs a Producer

Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar is one of the leading actors in Tamil. Though he did not deliver many debacles, Ajith’s big and fat pay cheque has been putting his producers to stay away. Top Telugu producers Mythri Movie Makers produced Good Bad Ugly with Ajith and they did not make any profits. But the production house was ready to produce one more film of Ajith. What made them step back is the big remuneration quote by the actor. Ajith has been quoting close to Rs 200 crores which will not work. Mythri backed out from the film.

A couple of Tamil producers approached Ajith but his quote kept them worried. The actor now needs a strong producer who can pay him big money and spend lavishly on the project. With a decline in the non-theatrical deals, most of the producers are in financial stress. There is no stable recovery from the theatrical revenue for any actor. At this time, no producer is ready to take a risk with Ajith. If the actor compromises on his pay, he can line up 2-3 films soon. Else, he will have to wait for a longer time.