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Home > Movie News

Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Locks Perfect Date In Summer

Published on March 23, 2026 by swathy

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Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Locks Perfect Date In Summer

Gaayapadda Simham

Actor-filmmaker Tharun Bhascker is gearing up with his next youthful entertainer Gaayapadda Simham, and the project has received a major support with top producer Dil Raju stepping in to acquire the worldwide theatrical rights. Impressively, this is the first film since Happy Days that he has chosen purely after watching and trusting the content.

The team has confirmed a May 1st release, which is indeed a perfect date to capitalize on the long summer holidays. With the early promos highlighting the film’s lively humour and youthful vibe, GPS appears all set to serve audiences a complete summer entertainer.

Directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas, the film is backed by Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios, with Pavan Sadineni presenting it.

Both the quirky traiser and the promotional song have already created positive chatter across social platforms. Maanasa Choudhary and Faria Abdullah lead the cast in what promises to be a lively coming-of-age ride.

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