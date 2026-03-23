Koratala Siva is one of the finest writers of Telugu cinema and he soon turned director and delivered blockbusters like Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and others. Acharya has been a huge dent and embarrassment for Koratala Siva and he bounced back with Devara featuring NTR in the lead role. He has been working on the second part from years and the project got delayed. NTR is occupied with several big films and he is not sure about allocating dates for Devara 2.

In this while, Koratala Siva has approached Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan for two different films. He narrated scripts for them but they were not approved. The real reasons for them are unknown. Balakrishna is working with several young and upcoming directors and he did not approve Koratala Siva’s film. Even Pawan Kalyan has given his nod for Surendar Reddy who is suffering with disasters and he did not give his nod for Koratala Siva. These are two big shocks for Koratala Siva.

Tollywood speculated on a strong note that Koratala Siva will direct Naga Chaintaya’s 25th film but it is finalized with a young director. Koratala Siva has no other options now except to wait for NTR and kickstart Devara 2. He is also not in a mood to step down and work with young actors.