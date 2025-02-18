Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Govt to fund the Musi Riverfront Development Project taken up by Telangana Government.

Highlighting the importance of Musi Riverfront Development project for Hyderabad, Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke at the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“Telangana has prestigiously taken up Musi Riverfront Development Project to completely rejuvenate the river and create an ecologically and economically vibrant ecosystem surrounding the river. Through the project, besides cleaning and rejuvenating the river, the stretch of 55-km through which Musi runs will be developed creating infrastructure and economic opportunities,” explained Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking at the conference conducted by Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

“Musi Riverfront Development Project is similar to Ganga and Yamuna rejuvenation projects taken up by PM Modi Govt. This is taken up to restore river ecology, improve sewage management, and enhance urban infrastructure while ensuring sustainable water management for Hyderabad. Therefore we request Centre to provide required financial assistance” added Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Irrigation Min requested Rs 4,000 Cr for the establishment of trunk and interceptor sewer networks along the Musi River and Rs 6,000 Cr towards linking of Godavari river with Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, to ensure water security for Telangana capital Hyderabad.