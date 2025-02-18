x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation

Published on February 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Indian-Americans in U.S. Politics: A New Era of Influence
image
Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess
image
Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation
image
It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Govt to fund the Musi Riverfront Development Project taken up by Telangana Government.

Highlighting the importance of Musi Riverfront Development project for Hyderabad, Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke at the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“Telangana has prestigiously taken up Musi Riverfront Development Project to completely rejuvenate the river and create an ecologically and economically vibrant ecosystem surrounding the river. Through the project, besides cleaning and rejuvenating the river, the stretch of 55-km through which Musi runs will be developed creating infrastructure and economic opportunities,” explained Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking at the conference conducted by Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

“Musi Riverfront Development Project is similar to Ganga and Yamuna rejuvenation projects taken up by PM Modi Govt. This is taken up to restore river ecology, improve sewage management, and enhance urban infrastructure while ensuring sustainable water management for Hyderabad. Therefore we request Centre to provide required financial assistance” added Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Irrigation Min requested Rs 4,000 Cr for the establishment of trunk and interceptor sewer networks along the Musi River and Rs 6,000 Cr towards linking of Godavari river with Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, to ensure water security for Telangana capital Hyderabad.

Next Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess Previous It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
else

TRENDING

image
Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess
image
It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Hey Jingili from Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba: Magical Melody with charming tune

Latest

image
Indian-Americans in U.S. Politics: A New Era of Influence
image
Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess
image
Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation
image
It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Most Read

image
Indian-Americans in U.S. Politics: A New Era of Influence
image
Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation
image
Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Related Articles

Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot