It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has finished filming his upcoming action-packed movie Sikandar. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss completed its final shooting schedule at Yash Raj Films Studios marking Salman’s last day on set and the completion of the production. A source close to the project said the final stage of filming went smoothly, and the team is now focused on post-production to turn the movie into a grand action spectacle. With the shooting done, the makers are preparing for an extensive promotional campaign.

They are in plan to release a new poster on the producer’s birthday followed by a teaser in the coming weeks and unveil the trailer in the first week of March. Eid 2025 will see the release of Sikandar upholding Salman’s trend of releasing major hits during festival times. The movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is set to be an exciting action-packed thriller with a captivating plot. Rashmika is the leading lady in Sikandar and the film is carrying good expectations.