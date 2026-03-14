Varun Tej Off To Korea For Korean Kanakaraju

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s upcoming horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju is moving into its final leg of production. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations along with First Frame Entertainment, the film is gearing up to complete its shoot with a key schedule in South Korea.

The team has travelled to Korea to film the concluding portions of the movie. This schedule, expected to run for about a week, will feature important scenes and vibrant song sequences involving Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and comedian Satya at several striking Korean locations.

The film has already generated strong curiosity, especially after the birthday title glimpse that showcased Varun Tej in an unusual and wild avatar. The actor is reportedly portraying a character that is quite different from his previous roles, adding a fresh appeal to the project.

Once this international schedule is completed, the makers will officially wrap up filming and move into post-production before launching an extensive promotional campaign.

The film’s music is composed by S Thaman, while cinematography is handled by Manoj Reddy Katasani.