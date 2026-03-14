x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej Off To Korea For Korean Kanakaraju

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej Off To Korea For Korean Kanakaraju
image
Did Rana Daggubati quit Acting?
image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film on Hold?
image
Boost for Summer Releases in Telangana
image
‘Padhe Padhe,’ the Second Single from ‘Rākāsā,’ Introduces a Tender Mood of Quiet Romance

Varun Tej Off To Korea For Korean Kanakaraju

Mega Prince Varun Tej’s upcoming horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju is moving into its final leg of production. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations along with First Frame Entertainment, the film is gearing up to complete its shoot with a key schedule in South Korea.

The team has travelled to Korea to film the concluding portions of the movie. This schedule, expected to run for about a week, will feature important scenes and vibrant song sequences involving Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and comedian Satya at several striking Korean locations.

The film has already generated strong curiosity, especially after the birthday title glimpse that showcased Varun Tej in an unusual and wild avatar. The actor is reportedly portraying a character that is quite different from his previous roles, adding a fresh appeal to the project.

Once this international schedule is completed, the makers will officially wrap up filming and move into post-production before launching an extensive promotional campaign.

The film’s music is composed by S Thaman, while cinematography is handled by Manoj Reddy Katasani.

Previous Did Rana Daggubati quit Acting?
else

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej Off To Korea For Korean Kanakaraju
image
Did Rana Daggubati quit Acting?
image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film on Hold?

Latest

image
Varun Tej Off To Korea For Korean Kanakaraju
image
Did Rana Daggubati quit Acting?
image
Nani and Sekhar Kammula Film on Hold?
image
Boost for Summer Releases in Telangana
image
‘Padhe Padhe,’ the Second Single from ‘Rākāsā,’ Introduces a Tender Mood of Quiet Romance

Most Read

image
Curious Case of Danam Nagender: A Loophole in the Defection Law
image
Flex Banner Sparks Fresh Political Tension in Pithapuram
image
Alekhya Reddy’s Political Entry Sparks Fresh Debate in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event