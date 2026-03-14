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Home > Movie News

Why is Biker Crucial for Sharwanand?

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

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Why is Biker Crucial for Sharwanand?

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

Young actor Sharwanand is talented, expressive and he has done acclaimed films. But from the past few years, his films fell short in achieving box-office numbers. His market reached rock bottom and his producers lost money. It was Nari Nari Naduma Murari which brought him back to the success streak. He invested a lot of time on Biker and his transformation for the film won accolades. UV Creations have invested big money on this sports drama that is set in the backdrop of bike racing. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price and this is a record among Sharwanand’s films.

Top producer Dil Raju has acquired the theatrical rights of the film for a fancy price and Biker will head for a grand release on April 3rd. If the film does well in theatres, Sharwanand will be back to business. All his upcoming movies will get interesting deals. At the same time, he can demand a decent remuneration if Biker ends up as a successful film. He has Bhogi directed by Sampath Nandi and the film is a mass entertainer. KK Radha Mohan is the producer and he is yet to close the deals. If Biker gets a hit status, the deals of Bhogi will be closed on a comfortable note.

Sharwanand will also work with Srinu Vaitla for an interesting film and the shoot commences in June. Mythri Movie Makers are keen to release the film during Sankranthi 2027. Sharwanand is working on a profit sharing model for this film. Hence, Biker is an important film for Sharwanand.

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