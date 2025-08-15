Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Launched

In a landmark moment for Telugu cinema, Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas have officially come together for a much-anticipated project. The film was launched today with a traditional pooja ceremony, symbolizing the start of an enthralling journey for audiences. This rare pairing has been the subject of industry buzz for months, sparking immense curiosity and excitement.

Venkatesh will be stepping into a role envisioned by Trivikram, whose mastery of emotional, family-oriented storytelling is unmatched. Cinephiles are eager to see how his signature style will shape this project, which is expected to blend entertainment, drama, and heart in a way that appeals to all age groups.

The launch event was made even more special when Suresh Babu performed the camera switch-on, adding a warm, personal touch to the proceedings. Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinnababu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, the project is set to go on floors soon.