Digital Platforms Extra Cautious on OTT Deals

The digital platforms have turned quite aggressive and paid big money for the digital rights of Indian films. All the digital rights of the big-budget regional films are bought for fancy offers. The actors hiked their fee and the directors quoted big budgets. Soon, the producers started making more number of films considering the digital market. Soon, the digital platforms have turned choosy and they are now selective when it comes to acquiring the digital rights. The OTT deals of several young Tollywood actors are unsold because of their poor track record.

Based on the analytics of the films of young actors, the digital players are stepping back and they are quoting minimal prices for the digital rights. Films like Game Changer, Indian 2, Thug Life and others are sold for fancy prices but the less viewership has left them in losses. Considering the theatrical run, viewership and other factors, the digital players are not eager to acquire the OTT rights of several Telugu films that are under shoots. They are waiting to see the teaser and the songs to finalize the deals. If they are not impressed, the deals are not being closed. For now, all the top digital players are extra cautious about the OTT deals and they are not in a hurry.