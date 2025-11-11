Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to Celebrate The Girlfriend Success

Rashmika Mandanna attempted a content-driven film The Girlfriend and the film impressed the audience. The film has been doing decent all over and the team is all set to celebrate the success of the film tomorrow in Hyderabad. Rashmika returned back to Hyderabad today and she will watch the film along with the audience this evening in Hyderabad. A grand success bash is planned and Vijay Deverakonda will celebrate the success along with Rashmika in the success party tomorrow.

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika got engaged recently but they did not make it official. This would be the first event that the duo will attend together after their engagement. The Girlfriend is a strong emotional drama featuring Rashmika and Deekishit Shetty in the lead roles. Geetha Arts along with Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments produced The Girlfriend. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will tie the knot in February next year.