Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Launched

Despite of delivering back-to-back duds, Vijay Deverakonda is in huge demand and he turned a signing spree. He recently signed a film in the direction of Parasuram. The duo delivered a super hit like Geetha Govindam and their second combo film was launched officially with a pooja ceremony this morning in Hyderabad. Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.

The film’s regular shoot is expected to start next month and Gopi Sundar is on board to score the music and background score. This happens to be the 13th film of Vijay Deverakonda and the film releases at the end of this year. Vijay Deverakonda is busy wrapping up the shoot of Kushi and he recently joined the sets of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film.

