Exclusive: Prabhas to work with Sukumar Writings

Some time ago there was a strong buzz that Sukumar is teaming up with Prabhas for a film for Abhishek Agarwal Arts after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule. Later the production house officially clarified that there is no truth in the news. But fans were excited to see Sukumar and Prabhas work together.

The latest development is that Prabhas going to do a movie for Sukumar Writings with a debutant director. Sukumar is going to take care of the story, screenplay, dialogues and production of the film. The film is set to be an advanced thriller and Prabhas has already given his nod for the film. Sukumar is busy finalizing the technicians and we have to wait for the official update. Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush is releasing this Friday and the pan-Indian actor is shooting for Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s untitled film.