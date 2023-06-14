Exclusive: Interesting Title for Sai Dharam Tej’s Next

After suffering a major road accident, Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej got a major boost with his recent film Virupaksha which ended up as the biggest hit in his career. The actor lined up two new projects and both these films are said to be commercial entertainers. Sai Dharam Tej gave his nod for Sampath Nandi and the film will have its official launch next month and the regular shoot will follow. The film is a mass entertainer and Sithara Entertainments will produce this prestigious film.

Gaanja Shankar is the title considered for the film and the title is almost finalized. This happens to be the next film of Sampath Nandi after Seetimaar. An official announcement about the film will be made soon and the makers are finalizing the cast, crew members. Sai Dharam also signed an entertainer in the direction of debutant Jayanth and the shoot commences this month. BVSN Prasad is the producer of this untitled film.