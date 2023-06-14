Sreeleela gets cute birthday wishes from Aadikeshava

Advertisement

Sreeleela has impressed one and all with her talent. Hence, she has become most sought after leading lady in the T-town.

The young actress is starring opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej in his next Aadikeshava. The team has cut a very unique video to wish her.

The video has her inviting Panja Vaisshnav Tej and his friend to her birthday party and they wonder what they should gift her. May be a blockbuster success.

Well, Srikanth N Reddy is directing the film while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting it.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and Joju George, Aparna Das are playing other important roles. More details about the film will be announced soon.