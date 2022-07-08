Vijayamma quits YSRCP to be with daughter in TS

YSR Congress honorary president Y S Vijayamma had announced her resignation for the party post on Friday, the first day of the two-day plenary being held here. She said she wanted to be with her daughter Y S Sharmila who floated YSR Telangana Party.

“I can’t be the honorary president of two parties in two states at a time. Moreover, Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the chief minister with your support. He will become the chief minister again. You are all there with him. But, Sharmila is fighting a lone battle in Telangana. I have to be with her. I am leaving my son in your hands and leaving the party here to be with the daughter,” Vijayamma said during her speech.

She also announced that she doesn’t want to create any conflict of political interest while being the honorary president of two parties in two states. She said that there were no differences in the family as being spread by the rivals or critics. She further said that the YSR family has values and lives for the values respecting each other.

She criticised the critics of her family for stooping down to the level of circulating a fake resignation letter with a fake signature. However, she said that she had the support of the people in the two Telugu states who loved her late husband Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

“I am indebted to the people of the two Telugu states who have been standing by our family in every difficulty. My family, my son in Andhra Pradesh and my daughter in Telangana would be indebted to the people forever,” Vijayamma said.