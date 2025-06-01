Visvada Naayakaa: Kamal’s Commanding Presence

AR Rahman strikes again with Visvada Naayakaa, the latest song from Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, dropped just a while ago. The song is a declaration of Kamal’s commanding presence in Mani Ratnam’s world of gangsters and grandeur.

Rahman’s composition is intense, yet it has different levels. Anantha Sriram’s lyrics reflect inner conflict and rebellion, while Alexandra Joy’s vocals bring emotion. AR Ameen and Prashanth Venkat’s rap sections add a modern edge, making the song impactful.

Kamal Haasan shines in different looks, offering glimpses of his character’s complexity and his ties with Trisha and Abhirami.

Thug Life is up for its release on June 5th. Sreshth Movies is bringing the movie for the Telugu audience.