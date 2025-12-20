Vrusshabha Telugu Trailer is an epic blast of emotions & action

Geetha Film Distributors, the prestigious banner behind major Telugu successes such as Kantara and Mahavatar Narasimha, has announced a grand theatrical release for Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal, on December 25, 2025. The makers have now launched the film’s theatrical trailer, further amplifying anticipation.

Directed and written by Nanda Kishore, the film is positioned as a sweeping epic, filmed in Malayalam and Telugu simultaneously, with dubbed versions in Hindi and Kannada for a worldwide audience. The trailer reveals Mohanlal’s character experiencing recurring visions of war and bloodshed, setting the tone for a story rooted in reincarnation.

A striking revelation follows – that he was once the mighty king Vijayendra Vrusshabha and that an ancient rivalry threatens his lineage even in the present day. While adversaries hunt him relentlessly, the narrative powerfully underscores the emotional and protective bond between father and son, tested across lifetimes and timelines, moving between a glorious historical era and the modern world.

The trailer also introduces the ensemble cast including Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Garuda Ram, Vinay Varma, Ali, Ayyappa P. Sharma, and Kishore, Vrusshabha is backed by top technical talent. Sam CS background score for the top notch visuals raises expectations on the film.

The action is choreographed by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil. Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, C.K. Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta, the film promises a grand blend of action, emotion, and visual spectacle centered on a timeless father-son saga.