Home > Movie News

War 2: Most Expensive of YRF Spy Universe

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

War 2: Most Expensive of YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is all set for a record release on August 14th. Hrithik Roshan, NTR and Kiara Advani are the lead actors in this actioner. The trailer offered a visual treat and it makes it clear that the makers have spent lavishly on the action episodes and the VFX work. A major portion of the budget also went to the remunerations of Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Ayan Mukerji and Kiara Advani. As per the news from Bollywood media, War 2 is the most expensive film that is made in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film’s final budget touched Rs 400 crores including all the expenses. Yashraj Films have spent Rs 350 crores on Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Rs 325 crores on SRK’s Pathaan. War 2 is now the costliest film of YRF Spy Universe. When it comes to remunerations, NTR has taken Rs 70 crores as pay for the film while Hrithik Roshan has pocketed Rs 50 crores. The actor will also share the profits from War 2 while NTR has only his remuneration. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji will be getting Rs 30 crores as his fee and Kiara Advani is reportedly paid Rs 15 crores for War 2. The film is high on expectations.

