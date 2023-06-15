Watch Pucca Telangana family entertainer “Intinti Ramayanam” on aha on 23rd June

Brace yourself for a cinematic extravaganza that will transport you to the heartland of Telangana as aha, India’s No.1 local OTT platform proudly presents *‘Intinti Ramayanam’*. Get ready to delve into a world of love, intrigue, and suspense as this sensational film, aha Studios, and Sitara Production’s collaboration, takes centre stage in the digital realm from *23rd June*.

‘Intinti Ramayanam,’ a magnum opus that weaves together the tapestry of Telangana’s cultural heritage. Led by the remarkable Naresh, the versatile Rahul Ramakrishna, the enchanting Navya Swamy, the vivacious Gangaava, and the uproarious Bihari Sathi, this cinematic masterpiece boasts an ensemble cast of unparalleled talent.

In the enchanting world of ‘Intinti Ramayanam,’ meet Ramulu (Naresh), a beacon of kindness and generosity, embraced by a community filled with love and warmth. However, when a cherished treasure mysteriously vanishes from Ramulu’s abode, suspicion infiltrates the family circle, casting doubts even upon Srinivas (Rahul Ramakrishnan), the love interest of his daughter, Sandhya (Navya Swamy). Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as the plot unfurls, revealing a thrilling quest to unearth the truth, and witness Ramulu’s relentless pursuit to restore harmony and unmask the true culprit.

‘Intinti Ramayanam’ is a heartfelt tribute to Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and traditions, crafted with utmost passion and dedication. Through its authentic narrative, breathtaking performances, and mesmerizing visuals, this cinematic gem offers an immersive experience that will leave an indelible mark on your soul.

*Save the date – 23rd June – as you Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of emotions of ‘Intinti Ramayanam’ and witness this groundbreaking film’s splendour, resilience, and timeless allure, exclusively available on aha*