Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Home > Movie News

What's Next for Anil Ravipudi?

Published on January 21, 2026 by nymisha

What’s Next for Anil Ravipudi?

Anil Ravipudi emerged as a sensational director of Telugu cinema. He delivered his ninth blockbuster in a row with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. After the film emerged as a massive blockbuster and Sankranthi winner, the debate is on in Telugu cinema about the next film of Anil Ravipudi. The talented director is currently enjoying the success of the film and he is touring across the Telugu states. He completed his Andhra tour and he will soon tour in Rayalaseema.

Anil Ravipudi has commitments for Sahu Garapati and Venkata Satish Kilaru for a film each. The producers are on a hunt for the right actor to set up a combination with Anil Ravipudi. The talented director also has Sankranthi Vastunnam sequel lined up for Dil Raju. If Anil Ravipudi gets a bigger actor than Venkatesh, he would go ahead and work with the actor. Else, he has Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel with Venkatesh lined up. Anil Ravipudi had plans to direct Balakrishna once again but his film with Gopichand Malineni was delayed and Balayya is occupied for 2026.

Hence, Anil Ravipudi is on a hunt for other available options to work with. For now, nothing has been finalized. A better clarity about the next film of Anil Ravipudi is expected in February or March. He is keen to release his next film during Sankranthi 2027 irrespective of the lead actor and producer.

