Chiranjeevi attends World Economic Forum with CM Revanth

Megastar Chiranjeevi became the center of attraction at the The World Economic Forum 2026 as he joined Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the global summit in Davos. While the Megastar was originally on a private family vacation in Switzerland, he accepted a cordial invitation from the Chief Minister to witness the state’s presentation at one of the world’s most influential platforms.

During the summit, Chiranjeevi participated in the presentation of the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision, which focuses on transformative growth in sectors like AI and Life Sciences. His participation underscored the “cultural soft power” of Telangana, complementing the Chief Minister’s efforts to attract global investment.

The duo spent quality time discussing the state’s future, reflecting a deep mutual respect between the administration and the film industry. A highlight of their meeting was the Chief Minister’s personal appreciation for Chiranjeevi’s work. CM Revanth Reddy fondly spoke about watching the Megastar’s recent movie, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, with his entire family, praising its entertainment value.

What began as a personal holiday for Chiranjeevi turned into a memorable international engagement, bridging the gap between artistic excellence and economic vision. This meeting in Davos stands as a testament to the unified spirit of Telangana’s leadership and its most beloved icons.