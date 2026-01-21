x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chiranjeevi attends World Economic Forum with CM Revanth

Published on January 21, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset
image
‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Zombie Reddy 2 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Video: Sumati Satakam Team Interview
image
Court Orders vs Ground Reality: Liquor Scam Case Remains Unresolved

Chiranjeevi attends World Economic Forum with CM Revanth

Megastar Chiranjeevi became the center of attraction at the The World Economic Forum 2026 as he joined Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the global summit in Davos. While the Megastar was originally on a private family vacation in Switzerland, he accepted a cordial invitation from the Chief Minister to witness the state’s presentation at one of the world’s most influential platforms.

During the summit, Chiranjeevi participated in the presentation of the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision, which focuses on transformative growth in sectors like AI and Life Sciences. His participation underscored the “cultural soft power” of Telangana, complementing the Chief Minister’s efforts to attract global investment.

The duo spent quality time discussing the state’s future, reflecting a deep mutual respect between the administration and the film industry. A highlight of their meeting was the Chief Minister’s personal appreciation for Chiranjeevi’s work. CM Revanth Reddy fondly spoke about watching the Megastar’s recent movie, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, with his entire family, praising its entertainment value.

What began as a personal holiday for Chiranjeevi turned into a memorable international engagement, bridging the gap between artistic excellence and economic vision. This meeting in Davos stands as a testament to the unified spirit of Telangana’s leadership and its most beloved icons.

Next What’s Next for Anil Ravipudi? Previous All Eyes on Vishwambara Release
else

TRENDING

image
‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Mrunal Thakur completes her shoot for Dacoit
image
What’s Next for Anil Ravipudi?

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset
image
‘Cheekatilo’ Trailer Signals a Strong Performance from Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Zombie Reddy 2 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Video: Sumati Satakam Team Interview
image
Court Orders vs Ground Reality: Liquor Scam Case Remains Unresolved

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset
image
Zombie Reddy 2 joins Sankranthi 2027 Race
image
Court Orders vs Ground Reality: Liquor Scam Case Remains Unresolved

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event