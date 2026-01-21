x
Home > Movie News

All Eyes on Vishwambara Release

Published on January 21, 2026

All Eyes on Vishwambara Release

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back with a bang with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film is heading towards the biggest hit in the career of Megastar. His upcoming release Vishwambara is delayed and the makers announced that the film will have a summer release. The VFX work is being done again and the film’s release is delayed by more than a year for now. The makers are in plans to release Vishwambara in May this year and there are various factors that are to be considered. Mega heroes like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej will test their luck in summer with their respective films.

Vishwambara has to maintain a healthy gap to avoid clash with the films of Mega heroes. The biggest challenge for Vishwambara is the OTT deal which is yet to be closed. If the deal is closed, the digital player will decide the release date or they will place the options as per their chart. Apart from this, the makers have to close the theatrical deals to recover the big investment involved in Vishwambara. The delay has heaped up the interests and the makers have to close all the deals to ensure a smooth release for the film. UV Creations, the producers have not delivered a big hit and they have no crazy films ready for release now.

The super success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a major boost for Vishwambara and the makers have to be quick now and close all the deals to finalize a proper release date for the film during summer. Vassishta is the director of this socio-fantasy attempt and MM Keeravani is scoring the music.

