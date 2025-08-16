What’s Next for Nagarjuna?

King Nagarjuna after delivering a series of debacles as a lead actor has taken character-driven roles. He played Deepak in Kubera and his performance was appreciated. Nagarjuna is the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and he played Simon, a fearless Kingpin who is into smuggling and organ trafficking. Nag had high hopes on this role but the response was not great. Nagarjuna did justice to his role but it was not greatly written. Now, what is his next film?

Nagarjuna will shift his complete focus on his 100th film and it would be announced on August 29th on his birthday. A concept teaser is ready and it will be released along with the announcement. Tamil director Karthik will direct this film and Nagarjuna will be focused on the project. Annapurna Studios will produce this film. On the occasion of Annapurna Studios completing 50 years and it being his 100th film, Nagarjuna will be completely focused on this film. He will host Bigg Boss Telugu 9 from September. For now, Nagarjuna will not take up any new film.