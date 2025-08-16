x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

What’s Next for Nagarjuna?

Published on August 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Video : Director Arjun Chakravarthy Exclusive Interview
image
What’s Next for Nagarjuna?
image
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
image
Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji

What’s Next for Nagarjuna?

King Nagarjuna after delivering a series of debacles as a lead actor has taken character-driven roles. He played Deepak in Kubera and his performance was appreciated. Nagarjuna is the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and he played Simon, a fearless Kingpin who is into smuggling and organ trafficking. Nag had high hopes on this role but the response was not great. Nagarjuna did justice to his role but it was not greatly written. Now, what is his next film?

Nagarjuna will shift his complete focus on his 100th film and it would be announced on August 29th on his birthday. A concept teaser is ready and it will be released along with the announcement. Tamil director Karthik will direct this film and Nagarjuna will be focused on the project. Annapurna Studios will produce this film. On the occasion of Annapurna Studios completing 50 years and it being his 100th film, Nagarjuna will be completely focused on this film. He will host Bigg Boss Telugu 9 from September. For now, Nagarjuna will not take up any new film.

Next Video : Director Arjun Chakravarthy Exclusive Interview Previous Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
else

TRENDING

image
What’s Next for Nagarjuna?
image
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
image
Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Latest

image
Video : Director Arjun Chakravarthy Exclusive Interview
image
What’s Next for Nagarjuna?
image
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
image
Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look