vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?

Published on August 16, 2025 by sankar

Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?

Talented writer and director Maruthi is busy with Prabhas’ Raja Saab and the film will release soon. Maruthi has dedicated three years for Raja Saab and he is all set to turn busy in the coming days. Maruthi has directed Mega heroes like Sai Dharam Tej and Allu Sirish in the past. As per the recent developments, Maruthi is all set to produce a film with Sai Dharam Tej playing the lead role. Maruthi penned a script and he decided to supervise the film and co-produce this project. Tiger Nageswara Rao fame Vamsi will direct this film.

After the debacle of Tiger Nageswara Rao, Vamsi has been idle. Maruthi has picked up Vamsi to direct Sai Dharam Tej and the talks are in advanced stages. Sai Dharam Tej is busy with Sambarala Yeti Gattu that is slated for release soon. Sai Dharam Tej and Vamsi’s project will be announced very soon and the shoot commences this year. Maruthi is also lining up five new films as a producer and they will be announced soon.

