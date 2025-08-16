x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

Published on August 16, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
image
Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?

Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

All the South Indian languages except Tamil have delivered some of the biggest pan-Indian hits of Indian cinema. The North Indian audience too are eager to watch South films that are high on content. But Tamil cinema has failed to deliver a solid pan-Indian hit despite releasing several films with enough potential and star cast. Suriya’s Kanguva, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Thug Life, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and others fell short of expectations and ended up as disappointments.

Coolie felt to be the right film and Tamil cinema has been waiting for the moment. But Coolie too fell short of expectations and received criticism. The film has been doing decent business in Telugu and Tamil but the film cannot emerge as the pan-Indian hit. With Independence Day weekend around, Coolie will do decent business in its first weekend but the film has no potential to emerge as a pan-Indian winner. Tamil cinema has to wait for some more time to witness the magic.

Next Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero? Previous Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
else

TRENDING

image
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
image
Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji

Latest

image
Maruthi lines up a Film with Mega Hero?
image
Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look