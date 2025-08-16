Big Wait for Tamil Cinema Continues

All the South Indian languages except Tamil have delivered some of the biggest pan-Indian hits of Indian cinema. The North Indian audience too are eager to watch South films that are high on content. But Tamil cinema has failed to deliver a solid pan-Indian hit despite releasing several films with enough potential and star cast. Suriya’s Kanguva, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Thug Life, Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and others fell short of expectations and ended up as disappointments.

Coolie felt to be the right film and Tamil cinema has been waiting for the moment. But Coolie too fell short of expectations and received criticism. The film has been doing decent business in Telugu and Tamil but the film cannot emerge as the pan-Indian hit. With Independence Day weekend around, Coolie will do decent business in its first weekend but the film has no potential to emerge as a pan-Indian winner. Tamil cinema has to wait for some more time to witness the magic.