x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji

Published on August 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?
image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again

Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor and he has to deliver a resounding hit with his upcoming movies. He is shooting for Raja Saab directed by Maruthi and Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Both these films are high on expectations and are made on big-budgets. Fauji is a periodic film that has Prabhas playing a Soldier. The makers are spending lavishly on the film and the total number of working days will reach 180 days.

The makers have negotiated with Prabhas and they have offered the Digital rights of the film as his remuneration. Prabhas is expected to pocket Rs 150-180 crores from Fauji as his remuneration. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot and the makers are spending lavishly on the sets and the VFX work. With no big pay for actors and technicians, the next big-budget is spent for the VFX work and the sets. Imanvi is the leading lady and Fauji also has an emotional love story that comes with Hanu Raghavapudi’s touch. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases in April 2026.

Previous September packed with New Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?

Latest

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?
image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look