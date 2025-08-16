Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor and he has to deliver a resounding hit with his upcoming movies. He is shooting for Raja Saab directed by Maruthi and Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Both these films are high on expectations and are made on big-budgets. Fauji is a periodic film that has Prabhas playing a Soldier. The makers are spending lavishly on the film and the total number of working days will reach 180 days.

The makers have negotiated with Prabhas and they have offered the Digital rights of the film as his remuneration. Prabhas is expected to pocket Rs 150-180 crores from Fauji as his remuneration. Massive sets are constructed for the shoot and the makers are spending lavishly on the sets and the VFX work. With no big pay for actors and technicians, the next big-budget is spent for the VFX work and the sets. Imanvi is the leading lady and Fauji also has an emotional love story that comes with Hanu Raghavapudi’s touch. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases in April 2026.