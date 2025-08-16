x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

September packed with New Releases

Published on August 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?
image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again

September packed with New Releases

The Independence Day weekend is coming to an end and there are no notable releases in the month of August except Anupama Parameshwaran’s Paradha. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is postponed to an unknown date and September is now packed with releases. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is the biggest release for the month and the film releases on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season. Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is slated for same day release but the film’s release is uncertain for now.

Anushka is making her comeback with Ghaati and the film is aimed for September 5th release. Teja Sajja’s big budget attempt Mirai is hitting the screens on the same day and the expectations are decent on both these films. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is testing his luck with a horror drama titled Kishkindhapuri and the film releases on 12th September. Vijay Anthony’s dubbed film Bhadrakali is releasing on September 19th. The month of September has several releases every week. Here is the chart of September releases:

September 5th: Ghaati and Mirai
September 12th: Kishkindhapuri
September 19th: Bhadrakali (Tamil dubbed film)
September 25th: OG
September 25th: Akhanda 2 (Chances of Postponement)

Next Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji Previous What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?

Latest

image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Remuneration for Fauji
image
September packed with New Releases
image
What did Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narasimha teach to Indian Cinema?
image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look