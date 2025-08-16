September packed with New Releases

The Independence Day weekend is coming to an end and there are no notable releases in the month of August except Anupama Parameshwaran’s Paradha. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is postponed to an unknown date and September is now packed with releases. Pawan Kalyan’s OG is the biggest release for the month and the film releases on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season. Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is slated for same day release but the film’s release is uncertain for now.

Anushka is making her comeback with Ghaati and the film is aimed for September 5th release. Teja Sajja’s big budget attempt Mirai is hitting the screens on the same day and the expectations are decent on both these films. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is testing his luck with a horror drama titled Kishkindhapuri and the film releases on 12th September. Vijay Anthony’s dubbed film Bhadrakali is releasing on September 19th. The month of September has several releases every week. Here is the chart of September releases:

September 5th: Ghaati and Mirai

September 12th: Kishkindhapuri

September 19th: Bhadrakali (Tamil dubbed film)

September 25th: OG

September 25th: Akhanda 2 (Chances of Postponement)