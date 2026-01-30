When Controversy Becomes a Habit: Padi Kaushik Reddy Pattern

The latest controversy at the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara in Veenavanka feels less like an accident and more like a familiar script. Once again, Padi Kaushik Reddy found himself at the centre of a storm, this time at a place meant for devotion and faith.

After his sharp remarks against police officials triggered outrage, Kaushik Reddy took to social media with a damage-control statement. He said his words were not intentional and blamed frustration and pressure for the outburst. He offered an apology if sentiments were hurt and stressed that he respects the police. At the same time, he claimed political vendetta and accused the government led by Revanth Reddy of targeting him and his family.

But people are asking a simple question. Why does trouble seem to follow him everywhere?

Whether it is road block protests, heated arguments with officials, or confrontations at public events, Kaushik Reddy’s politics often appears driven by constant confrontation. What upset devotees the most this time was the location. The Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara is not a political platform. It is a sacred space where lakhs of people wait patiently for darshan. Police restrictions were about crowd control and safety, not personal targeting. Turning that into a street protest left many uncomfortable.

When the same scenes repeat again and again, people stop believing it is coincidence. In politics, behaviour speaks louder than apologies. And unless that behaviour changes, controversy will keep following the man, no matter where he goes.