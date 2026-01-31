x
Home > Movie News

Vijay's First Reaction on Jana Nayagan Delay

Published on January 31, 2026 by swathy

Vijay’s First Reaction on Jana Nayagan Delay

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is done with his last film Jana Nayagan before he steps into full time politics of Tamil Nadu. Jana Nayagan is stuck with censor problems and the film is delayed. There is no proper clarity about the new release date and the makers are trying their best to bail out the film. Rs 500 crores is at stake. From the past few weeks, Vijay has been calm and tight-lipped about the delay and he did not respond about the ongoing hurdles which left his fans worried.

For the first time, Vijay responded saying “I feel bad for my producer as Jana Nayagan is suffering because of my political entry. I was mentally prepared for the same and I was aware that my film will be affected because of my political entry”. Vijay also responded about the Karur stampede and he said “Karur stampede came as a shock for me and it still haunts me in some ways because I never expected anything like that to happen”.

KVN Productions, the makers of Jana Nayagan are expected to solve all the issues and Jana Nayagan directed by H Vinoth will hit the screens in February.

