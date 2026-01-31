x
Home > Movie News

When Naveen Polishetty wanted to give up Acting?

Published on January 31, 2026 by swathy

When Naveen Polishetty wanted to give up Acting?

It is not a smooth sail for Naveen Polishetty as an actor. He faced many hurdles during his initial days as an actor. Everyone is well aware that he started his career as a character actor and he went on to work as a standup comedian before he bagged the big opportunities. He scored his fourth blockbuster in Telugu with Anaganaga Oka Raju which released during the Sankranthi season. The success celebrations of the film took place last night in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Polishetty said “When I was in Mumbai trying my luck as an actor during the initial days, I wanted to give up acting several times. But I tried my luck again. Thank you Telugu audience for giving me four blockbusters: Agent Sai Sreenivasa Athreya, Jathi Ratnalu, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and Anaganaga Oka Raju”. Maari is the director of Anaganaga Oka Raju and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments bankrolled this hilarious entertainer. Naveen Polishetty has been taking major breaks between his films, working on the scripts and is scoring super hits. His next film will be announced very soon.

