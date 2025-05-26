x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?

Published on May 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Senior Beauties and their Tough Competition for young actresses
image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
image
What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?

Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?

Yesterday, an announcement was made that Pawan Kalyan’s stylish action entertainer OG will have its release on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 and Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarla Yeti Gattu are announced for Dasara holiday release. Akhanda 2 is almost gearing up for Sankranthi release as the work would not be completed by Dasara. The team is not in a mad rush to release during Dasara and the release is pushed. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarla Yeti Gattu will be moved to a later date.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 will release on October 2nd. Apart from this, there are no major releases in Telugu during the Dasara holiday season. OG will have a clear advantage during the big holiday season. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara which is delayed several times is rumored to release during Dasara. With the announcement of OG, it is clear that Vishwambara will not release in September. The new release date will be announced soon. A couple of medium budget films may release during Dasara season and nothing has been confirmed for now.

Next Senior Beauties and their Tough Competition for young actresses Previous Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
else

TRENDING

image
Senior Beauties and their Tough Competition for young actresses
image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit

Latest

image
Senior Beauties and their Tough Competition for young actresses
image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
image
What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case
image
Former Andhra Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested 
image
NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet