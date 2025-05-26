Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?

Yesterday, an announcement was made that Pawan Kalyan’s stylish action entertainer OG will have its release on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 and Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarla Yeti Gattu are announced for Dasara holiday release. Akhanda 2 is almost gearing up for Sankranthi release as the work would not be completed by Dasara. The team is not in a mad rush to release during Dasara and the release is pushed. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan’s OG, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarla Yeti Gattu will be moved to a later date.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 will release on October 2nd. Apart from this, there are no major releases in Telugu during the Dasara holiday season. OG will have a clear advantage during the big holiday season. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara which is delayed several times is rumored to release during Dasara. With the announcement of OG, it is clear that Vishwambara will not release in September. The new release date will be announced soon. A couple of medium budget films may release during Dasara season and nothing has been confirmed for now.