Why did Rana float Spirit Media?

Young Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has been closely associated with his father Suresh Babu when it comes to producing films. He has co-produced films on Suresh Productions. But he has floated Spirit Media and is producing a bunch of small and medium budget projects. A number of projects are in the pipeline. Spirit Media is producing several bold films which will appeal to the youth. Rana has floated Spirit Media so as to experiment and attempt new films.

He is also introducing several young actors, directors and technicians through these films. He hired a young team to finalize the scripts and technicians. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha, Priyadarshi’s Premante, Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha are all set for release. To take individual decisions and do more experiments, Rana has floated Spirit Media. A number of new films and web series are being lined up for 2026. Rana is also in talks with other production houses and producers to co-produce interesting films. The young actor and entrepreneur is exploring his own space in cinema with Spirit Media.