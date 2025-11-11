12A Railway Colony Trailer: Edge-Of-The-Seat Experience

After the spine-chilling horror hits Polimera and Polimera 2, Dr Vishwanath has penned yet another eerie and intriguing tale. Starring Allari Naresh in the lead role, 12A Railway Colony has been shrouded in mystery until now, with no details about the story revealed by the makers. Finally, just ten days before release, the makers have dropped the trailer.

The trailer hints at a psychological thriller steeped in suspense. The protagonist finds himself surrounded by strange, unexplained incidents. While he begins to believe that these occurrences are real, everyone around him insists it’s all just his imagination. Meanwhile, a series of gruesome murders grips the city. Sai Kumar’s character cryptically reveals that the protagonist somehow plays a key role in solving the case. But what’s the real reason behind these killings? Who are the victims, and more importantly, who are the killers? To uncover the truth, you’ll have to watch the film.

Despite being a newcomer, director Nani Kasaragadda handles this complex narrative with remarkable skill. He sustains an intense, edge-of-the-seat atmosphere from start to finish, maintaining both tension and intrigue throughout.

Allari Naresh, known for his wide range of performances, appears in an entirely new and refreshing avatar here. His character seems cloaked in mystery, adding yet another layer to the story. Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla delivers a solid performance within her scope, complementing Naresh’s intensity on screen.

Cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music director Bheems Ceciroleo worked in tandem to create a thrilling setting. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen and presented by Pavan Kumar, the production design looks good.

Overall, 12A Railway Colony promises to be a gripping mix of psychological horror and mystery, one that keeps audiences guessing till the very end.