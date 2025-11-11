x
Case filed against Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha

Published on November 11, 2025 by swathy

Case filed against Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has been scoring hits in all the languages. The actor has spent ample time on Kaantha, an interesting attempt and the film is all set for a grand release this Friday. A case has been filed against the film to stall the release of Kaantha. There are rumors that the film is based on the life story of Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, an actor and Carnatic singer. His grandson has now filed a case against the film’s team

Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s grandson says that his grandfather has been presented in a bad light and he asked the court to stop the film’s release that is scheduled for November 14th in theatres. In his plea, he urged the court for an injunction order to stall the complete release of Kaantha in theatres and in OTT. The court has scheduled the hearing for November 18th, four days after the film’s release. Kaantha is a Tamil and Telugu film directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles. Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are the producers and there are big expectations on the film.

